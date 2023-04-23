Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

A group of students from Constance was hit by an avalanche in Vorarlberg, Austria. © Frank Sorge/imago/archive image

A group of students from the Konstanz area were hit by an avalanche while doing winter sports in Vorarlberg, Austria. A woman had to be resuscitated.

Latschau (Austria) – A group of students from the Konstanz area were hit by an avalanche while doing winter sports in Vorarlberg, Austria. As the police announced, a 20-year-old snowshoe hiker was swept away about 40 meters by the snow masses. This occurred on Saturday April 22, 2023.

German winter sports group hit by avalanche in Austria – young woman needs to be resuscitated

As the officials said, the young woman was no longer responsive after her two companions dug her up. She was resuscitated by a medical student. She was later taken to a hospital in a rescue helicopter.

Three other snowshoe hikers were partially buried. But they remained unharmed. The group, consisting of a total of eight people, had decided before the avalanche to turn back on their tour because of the steepness, the heat and the resulting avalanche danger, it said. The avalanche caught them when they had only descended a few meters. (han/dpa)