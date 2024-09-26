Home policy

From: Bedrettin Journal

Press Split

The conflict between the Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel is escalating rapidly. © Hussein Malla/AP/dpa

A group of states led by the USA and France is calling for a ceasefire in Lebanon in order to achieve a diplomatic solution to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

New York – The Israeli Chief of Staff stressed on Wednesday (September 25) that an Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon is entirely possible. The Israeli military is preparing for this possibility, Herzi Halewi told his soldiers. After the massive air strikes against Hezbollah targets, this would be a further escalation, which further increases fears of a full-scale war. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts for a peaceful solution are running around the clock.

Pressure on Israel and Hezbollah: Ten states and the EU call for ceasefire in Lebanon

By calling for a 21-day ceasefire in the Middle East, a group of states around the USA and Germany, together with important Arab countries, are now increasing the pressure on Israel and Hezbollah. The pause in fighting should create space for a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and the almost year-long Gaza Warsays a joint statement by the group of ten states and the EU.

A major regional escalation is in no one’s interest, neither the people of Israel nor the people of Lebanon, it continues. Diplomacy cannot succeed if the conflict escalates. All parties are called upon to approve the proposal for a temporary ceasefire and thus give a diplomatic agreement a real chance. The statement was issued jointly by the USA, Germany, the EU, Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

USA and France launch diplomatic initiative for Lebanon: Call for peaceful solution with Israel

Their collective appeal goes back to an initiative by the USA and France. US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron had previously said in a joint statement that it was time for an agreement on the Israeli-Lebanese border to guarantee security so that civilians could return to their homes.

In view of the fighting since October last year and especially in the past two weeks, there is a risk of a much larger conflict and harm to the civilian population. That is why we have been working on a joint call for a temporary ceasefire.

Before the war in Israel: The history of the Israel-Palestine conflict in pictures View photo gallery

Conflict between Israel and Hezbollah militia: Biden warns in UN speech – “Comprehensive war is in no one’s interest”

In his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Biden warned against a further escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia. “A full-scale war is in no one’s interest,” he said. A diplomatic solution remains the only path to lasting security in the Middle East.

The situation in the region has long been extremely tense, and the military conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has recently made it even more serious. Apparently coordinated explosions and Israeli air strikes killed hundreds of people in Lebanon, while Hezbollah in turn fired rockets at northern Israel in particular and, most recently, at the greater Tel Aviv area for the first time.

The Israeli attacks are intended to force Hezbollah to withdraw from the border area. Meanwhile, the war between Israel’s army and Hamas, which is allied with Hezbollah and also supported by Iran, continues in the Gaza Strip. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced. (bb/dpa)