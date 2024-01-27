Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/27/2024 – 16:33

The PSOL Feminist Bench at the São Paulo City Council asked the State Court to declare illegal the São Camilo Hospital's conduct of denying the placement of the intrauterine device (IUD) – a contraceptive method – 'for reasons of a religious nature'. The action was filed following the report by Leonor Macedo, who was refused the procedure during a consultation at the Hospital unit in Pompeia, a neighborhood in the west of São Paulo.

In a statement, Hospital São Camilo stated that 'in all units the guideline is not to perform contraceptive procedures on men or women, except in cases of health risk, in line with what is recommended for Catholic confessional institutions'.

To the Court, the members of the Feminist Bench argued that the refusal to place the IUD, for reasons of a religious nature, is in 'flagrant violation of the Federal Constitution, the Organic Health Law, and the guiding principles of public administration'.

According to the parliamentarians, the hospital, although private, as it is subordinate to the SUS, is subject to the rules of public law. Thus, the argument is that the entity attracts 'the application of the State's secularism to itself, which expressly prohibits it from denying the provision of health services based on religious motivation'.

“In view of the fact, that Hospital São Camilo denied, denies, and as noted will always deny, the provision of contraceptive services based on religious excuse, and, once argued that because it is subject to the rules of public law – in particular that which determines the secularity of the State and therefore the provision of its services – it is concluded that this, any and all acts of refusal to provide the aforementioned procedure are illegal, which makes it imperative for this Court to declare such an act illegal, obliging him to carry out in the specific case, and which imposes on him the obligation to do so in the future and not to shy away from carrying it out to those who come to his aid”, argues the action.

The Feminist Bench maintains that, in its assessment, the denial of service provision 'has no legal justification and that it impedes the rights of countless women and other people with a uterus to safe contraceptive methods and family planning, and the confessional identity of the Hospital cannot deny the rights provided for in Law and the Federal Constitution'.

The request is for the Court, upon declaring the denial illegal, to impose on the Hospital the 'obligation not to deny' the placement of the IUD.