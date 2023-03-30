NY. Are tech companies moving too fast in releasing powerful AI technologies that could one day outpace humans?

That’s the question being raised by a well-known group of computer scientists and other tech industry figures like Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who are calling for a six-month pause to consider the risks.

Their petition posted yesterday is a response to start-up OpenAI’s recent release GPT-4, a more advanced successor to their widely used chatbot ChatGPT, which in part spurred a race between tech giants Microsoft and Google to release similar apps.

The letter warns that artificial intelligence systems with “intelligence competitive with humans can pose serious risks to society and humanity,” from flooding the Internet with misinformation and automating jobs, to more catastrophic future risks straight out of the realm of science fiction.

run out of control

He notes that in “recent months artificial intelligence labs are locked in a head-scratching race to develop and deploy more powerful digital minds that no one, not even their creators, can reliably understand, predict, or control.”

The petition was made by the non-profit Future of Life Institute, which notes that confirmed signatories include Turing Award winner and artificial intelligence pioneer Yoshua Bengio and other leading technology researchers Stuart Russell and Gary Marcus. Others include Wozniak, former US presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and Rachel Bronson, president of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a science-oriented advocacy group known for its warnings against nuclear war ending the humanity.

Elon Musk, who runs Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX, co-founded OpenAI and was among its early investors, has long expressed concern about the existential risks of artificial intelligence. A more surprising signatory is Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI, maker of the Stable Diffusion image generator that partners with Amazon and competes with the similar OpenAI generator known as Dall-E.

OpenAI, Microsoft and Google did not immediately respond to the request, but the letter already has many skeptics.

“A pause is a good idea, but the letter is confusing and doesn’t take regulatory issues seriously,” said James Grimmelmann, a professor of digital and information law at Cornell University.

“It’s also very hypocritical for Elon Musk to sign on, given how hard Tesla has fought liability for faulty artificial intelligence in its self-driving cars.”