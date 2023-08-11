The Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (Idea), a group formed by former Spanish and Latin American heads of state and government, released this Friday (11) a statement in which it condemned the murder of Fernando Villavicencio Valencia, candidate to the presidency of Ecuador, and the increase in threats and influence of drug trafficking in Latin American politics.

The group mentioned that Villavicencio, as a journalist and deputy, investigated and denounced several scandals in Ecuador, “in particular”, the corruption of the government of Rafael Correa (2007-2017) and “the perverse links of public officials and politicians” with trafficking drugs.

Idea warned of the increasing interference of organized crime in Latin American politics.

“Not long ago, criminal hands ended the life of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who was investigating major acts of corruption and money laundering in his country, related to drug trafficking. Nothing to add about the endemic situation affecting Mexico, while the death threats from the ELN arrive [guerrilha colombiana]from Venezuela, against attorney general Francisco Barboza, who was in charge of investigating the son of the president of Colombia for allegedly financing drug trafficking during his father’s election campaign,” the former leaders pointed out in the document.

“More recently, in Caracas, both leaders of the dictatorship’s governing party and military authorities have encouraged attacks against presidential candidate María Corina Machado, arguing, above all the general commander of the National Guard, that the candidacy of a person disqualified by the regime seeks to impose ‘the normalization of violence to destabilize the country’”, they highlighted.

The statement is signed by Idea’s secretary general, Asdrúbal Aguiar, who was Minister of the Interior and Secretary of the Presidency of Venezuela before the rise of Chavismo, and by the group’s former heads of state, including José María Aznar (Spain ), Felipe Calderón (Mexico), Iván Duque (Colombia), Mauricio Macri (Argentina) and Lenín Moreno (Ecuador).