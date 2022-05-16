‘Group of death’: the origin of the expression in world sport

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Pelé at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.
Pele at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.
Although it seems like an invention of this century, the name has been used since 1970.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 16, 2022, 09:10 AM
This Sunday the draw for the home runs of the BetPlay 2022-I League took place and Colombian soccer fans have not stopped saying that Group A, the Millionaires, National, Junior and Bucaramanga Groups, is the ‘group of death’.
Although in a definitive instance nothing is guaranteed, it is very common to hear that same expression in every draw that defines groups in any discipline. In the World Cup, perhaps one of the scenarios in which it resonates the most. But where does it come from?
(Be sure to read: Byron Castillo and Ecuador: Fifa’s decision for ‘irregularity’ in the document).
The origin of the ‘Group of death’
According to sports press records, The first time the expression ‘Group of Death’ was used was in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.
At that time, it was a rapporteur from the Latin American country who decided to define group three of the contest, made up of Brazil, England, Romania and Czechoslovakia.
The strength of said selections motivated the label. Not surprisingly, as history recalls, Brazil was the champion of that tournament, with a masterful presentation by Pelé in the tournament.
Since then, there is always talk of the ‘Group of death’.
More news
SPORTS
May 16, 2022, 09:10 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Group #death #origin #expression #world #sport
Leave a Reply