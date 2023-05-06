On the 1st day of the president in England, protesters call him a “thief” and speak against the PL of fake news on Downing Street

A group of Brazilians protested this Friday (May 5, 2023) against the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Downing Street, in London, where the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, met the President. Protesters held signs that read, in English, “Thief squid, your place is in prison” It is “PL 2630 [das fake news] opens doors to fascism in Brazil”. This is the President’s 1st day in England.

Watch (21s)