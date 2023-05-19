With videoImmediately after the semi-final between AZ and West Ham United (0-1), things went badly wrong in the AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar when AZ supporters broke through a fence and attacked family of West Ham United players who were celebrating the victory. A big brawl then ensued there, in which the West Ham players also emphatically interfered.

The fans were behind AZ’s goal and broke through a fence. Then they ran to the British fans who cheered that their club had made it to the final. A lot of blows were thrown. Some West Ham players, including captain Declan Rice, jumped the boarding to help their supporters.

Police and stewards were quickly on the scene to prevent further confrontation. After ten minutes, peace returned to the stadium. Other AZ supporters whistled to express their dissatisfaction with the misconduct of some of their supporters.

Last week, AZ lost the away match in London 2-1. Relatives of players and members of AZ’s technical staff were then attacked in the first half when they cheered for a goal for their club. See also States and Union differ on ICMS at STF meeting

Apologies from Robert Eenhoorn: ‘Too powerful for me too’

AZ director Robert Eenhoorn witnessed the riots from close by. He tried to calm things down, but there was no way for the general manager of the Alkmaarders either. “I jumped in between, but this was too powerful for me. I immediately realized that when I saw all those people,” he told ESPN.

West Ham players also joined the brawl. “I would have done exactly the same,” said Eenhoorn. “I also apologize to West Ham for this happening. We experienced the same thing in London last week, but fortunately we were just able to avoid a confrontation.”

Videos show that West Ham United players such as Saïd Benrahma, Lucas Paquetá, Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio did not avoid the confrontation with the group of AZ supporters to protect their relatives and friends in the main stand. See also NFL: Star quarterback Roethlisberger ends career



AZ captain Jordy Clasie was particularly disappointed by the sporting disappointment after missing out on the Conference League final. Afterwards, things went wrong with supporters in the stands, but Clasie said she didn’t get much of it. “I got there quite late. I am disappointed, but I am now more with the game in my head,” said the midfielder at Veronica.

Clasie was proud of his team despite the elimination, but was disappointed by the missed opportunities. “It’s a shame. We just missed that step more. We needed a little more focus to take advantage of the opportunities. It’s a shame you’re being eliminated here.”

See also Accidents | Three young people died and one was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Savonlinna



