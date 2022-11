How did you feel about this matter?

Demonstration for the rights of the Uighurs in front of the British Parliament, in April 2021 | Photo: EFE/Clàudia Sacrest

A group of 50 countries, including almost all of Europe and the United States, signed a statement on Monday (31) calling for answers from the Chinese government on the serious accusations made by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on August 31. on the repeated violations of the rights of the Uighur minority.

In an initiative that came from Canada and which has brought together support as diverse as Turkey and Israel – but very few Islamic countries, despite the Uighurs being a Muslim minority, and almost none from Latin America (only Guatemala) -, the signatories say they are “ concerned that China has so far refused to discuss the conclusions [do relatório do Alto

Comissariado].”

“We urge the government of China to respect its human rights obligations and implement the High Commissioner’s recommendations, including swift measures to release individuals arbitrarily deprived of their liberty in Xinjiang,” they said.

Likewise, in this initiative that has been insistently requested by human rights organizations, the 50 countries “urge urgently to clarify the fate and whereabouts of the disappeared, as well as facilitate [os direitos] meeting and safe contact”.

For the signatories, the report by the High Commissioner (Michel Bachelet, in his last act before leaving office) was made “in an objective manner” and “corroborates concerns” about “the scale of arbitrary and discriminatory detentions of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities”. in China, which according to this report may constitute crimes against humanity”.

So far, China has not reacted to this statement, which has attracted an unusual number of supporters.