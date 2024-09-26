The US and Argentina issued a joint declaration this Thursday, joined by around thirty international delegations, including Spain and Chile, to resolve the Venezuelan political crisis and achieve a democratic transition of power, after Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed winner of the July elections by the electoral body, which has not yet published the electoral records.

However, the document has major absences and its influence will be really limited. Brazil, Colombia or Mexico chose not to be part of an initiative that does not incorporate France among the European powers, nor any Asian or African country.

Spain, which had kept secret whether it would adhere, finally agreed to integrate this joint declaration.

“It is time for Venezuelan leaders to begin constructive and inclusive discussions towards a transition with guarantees for both parties and thus resolve this political impasse and peacefully restore democratic institutions,” concludes the last paragraph of the document.

Specifically, the 32 delegations that make up it are: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Chile, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Estonia, the European Union, Germany, Guatemala, Guyana, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom and United States.

In this declaration, endorsed at a high-level meeting in New York on the margins of the United Nations High Level Week, Chavismo is also asked for “an end to the excessive use of force, political violence and harassment against the opposition and civil society”.

“We remain very concerned about the widespread and ongoing repression, as well as the human rights violations, abuses and attacks after the elections,” can be read in the text signed today.

It details alleged abuses by the Maduro regime and specifically mentions “arbitrary detentions (including those of children), deaths, denial of fair trials, intimidation tactics, repression against members of the opposition.”

Edmundo González, winner with ‘the electoral records available’



In this “context of violence”, the text refers to the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, now exiled in Spain, as the person who won “the majority of votes” according to “publicly available electoral records.”

“If today we have a single objective, that is to guarantee that the will and votes of the Venezuelan people are truly respected and that they can determine their own future,” said US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the beginning of this summit.

On the other hand, the 32 signatory delegations also agreed to demand that Maduro reinstate the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Caribbean country; and allow the six opponents asylum in the Argentine Embassy to leave the country safely.

Today’s match was initially going to be led by Chile and Uruguay, but days ago this option was ruined.

The ideological nature of the Argentine Executive, led by President Javier Milei (very inclined towards an anti-Maduro stance), as co-organizer of the forum contributed to Mexico, Colombia or Brazil deciding not to integrate.

But it has been striking that other countries in the region, such as Paraguay, Uruguay or Ecuador, did not adhere either.

Spain, whose presence at the forum and signing the declaration has been a mystery until this morning, has finally chosen to join.

The largest opposition coalition denounced as “fraudulent” the official result of the July 28 elections, which declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner, and to date, the National Electoral Council has not published the disaggregated results – as established in its schedule. that confirm the victory of the current president, despite numerous requests from the opposition and a large part of the international community.