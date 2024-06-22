verona

Controversy in Verona over the words expressed during the meeting of the Verona City Council yesterday, Thursday 20 June, and which are now circulating on YouTube: the FdI group leader Massimo Mariotti said: “My comrade and I are voting in favour”. The “comrade” in question is Leonardo Ferrari, another director of FdI. Mariotti, a historic exponent of the Veronese right-wing MSI group, already at the top of subsidiary companies and of Serit (Territorial Hygiene Services), has already made headlines for an email sent with the address of the Municipality in which he invited the comrades to a dinner community indicating the dress code with: “Black shirt is welcome”.

