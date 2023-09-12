A terrorist group carried out an attack within a community in the state of Taraba, Nigeria, during the early hours of last Sunday (10), which resulted in the murder of a Christian couple, leaving some injured and six other people kidnapped.

“Six Christians were abducted by terrorists in the Mile Six area of ​​Jalingo, they also murdered a couple,” sources told the Christian Post.

A local resident said that last week two other Christians were also kidnapped on a road in the region, between the cities of Manya and Gangum.

A spokesperson for the Tabara Police Command stated that “agents have implemented mechanisms to speed up the arrest of bandits and kidnappers.”

According to information from the portal Christian Postterrorists carried out a similar attack at the end of June this year, in which they murdered approximately 20 Christians in the city of Takum, located in the same state.

A survey carried out by the NGO Portas Abertas, which investigates cases of violence against Christians around the world, points to Nigeria as the first place in the ranking of persecution because of faith, with 5,014 cases reported in 2022, according to the report by the World List of 2023 Surveillance.

In terms of number of kidnappings, it also topped the list, with 4,726, between October 2021 and September 2022.

Currently, the country is ranked 6th on the general list of countries where there is repression against Christianity. “Members of the Fulani, Boko Haram, Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other terrorist groups carry out constant attacks on Christian communities, killing, maiming, raping and kidnapping for ransom or turning victims into sexual slaves,” organizers said. of the survey.