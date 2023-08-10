Home page World

A group of young people is said to have threatened two girls in Munich with a knife. © Friso Gentsch/dpa/symbol image

Five young people are said to have attacked two girls in Munich, tormented and robbed them. Videos of it are now circulating online. A similar incident recently made headlines.

Munich – A group of young people is said to have attacked two girls in Munich over a long period of time with punches and kicks and threatened them with a knife. According to the police, the incidents from June this year were filmed and uploaded to social media platforms.

According to the police, the group of five young people had initially caught a 15-year-old and demanded money from her, which she allegedly owed to a girl from the group. When she refused to hand over the money, she was punched and kicked. In addition, the young people took away their expensive headphones.

Threatened the girl with a knife

All six young people then went to a park, where they met a 12-year-old friend of the 15-year-old, who was then also beaten by the group, the police said. The young people – four boys and one girl – also demanded thousands of euros from the child and threatened both girls with a knife.

When the group wanted to move on with their alleged victims, the girls reportedly escaped with minor injuries, and informed their parents, who in turn informed the police.

A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old from the group were in custody after the incident.

Police: Do not continue to share content online

The police also called for videos of the incident not to be distributed further on social networks, but to be forwarded to the police. “We understand that by sharing this kind of content you want to help identify suspects. However, this violates the personal rights of those involved,” tweeted the Munich police headquarters. “We want to prevent a digital hunt for perpetrators and the exposure of the victims.”

Only at the beginning of the month did the case of a girl in Munich make headlines, who is said to have been beaten and insulted by seven classmates in a backyard in Munich.

The seven suspects are said to have tormented the child for about two hours. In particular, two 13 and 14-year-old girls were involved in the attacks. Among other things, they slapped the twelve-year-old and verbally attacked her. In addition, it is determined whether cigarettes were also put out on her.

Bavaria wants to take tougher action against juvenile delinquency

Even before the new case became known, Bavaria’s Minister of Justice Georg Eisenreich (CSU) had announced tougher action against juvenile delinquency. On Friday, together with the Munich I public prosecutor’s office, he will present appropriate measures that are primarily aimed at intensive offenders.

According to the security report by the Munich police headquarters, the number of suspects under the age of 21 in the Bavarian state capital last year rose by 6.1 percent to 8,533 compared to the previous year. However, it is still 4.3 percent below the number from the pre-Corona year 2019 (8912 suspects).

“The majority of serious and repeated offenses are committed predominantly by a small group of intensive offenders,” said Eisenreich. “They keep a close eye on the police and the judiciary.” dpa