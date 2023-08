How did you feel about the content of this article?

Communist demonstrators protest in Mexico against the dismissal of the party in Venezuela | Photo: Playback/Twitter

Members of the Communist Party of Mexico (PCM) invaded the Venezuelan embassy in the country this Wednesday (16) in protest against a court decision by allies of dictator Nicolás Maduro that authorized the dismissal of the board of directors of the Venezuelan Communist Party.

According to the newspaper El Españolthe demonstrators accused the Chavista leader, of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, of “taking reactionary measures, considered an aggression against the communists and workers of the world”.

Last Friday (11), the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ordered “intervention” in the Communist Party (PCV), with allegations that the current board is illegal and “has departed from the precepts that govern the organization”, according to information from EFE Agency. Now, the Supreme Court has appointed a board of directors that must organize “internal democratic processes” for choosing a new leadership.

The PCV is the oldest party formation in the country. The organization supported the government of the late South American leader Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), however, after his death and the rise of Maduro, there was a “rupture with the initial ideas”, which led the party to oppose the new ruler.

The protest held this Wednesday mobilized other organizations in Latin America, including the Communist Parties of Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay and Brazil.