Sports competitions and tournaments resist the “Covid-19” pandemic with all strength and patience, and football in turn suffers from Corona problems, precautionary measures, and restrictions placed by countries on travel to or from them, and we do not see a clear end to this disease, as if we are chasing a thread of smoke, but What’s the solution? Should we close sports, economic and social activities, and that is the surrender of humanity to a small and vile virus, or do we resist it until we defeat it?

A few days ago, the South African Sun Downs struggled to face the Algerian youth Belouizdad in the African Champions League, which is the same problem that faced the Moroccan Wydad match and the South African Kaizer Chiefs.

The African Union agreed to hold the match in which the Algerian youth of Belouizdad meet with its guest Mamelodi Sun Downs in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam, and the same thing faced the match between Liverpool and Leipzig in the Champions League as well, which was held in Budapest instead of Germany.

We are facing a global exceptional case, but mankind has chosen resistance, life, work and play, and recently the AFC decided to postpone the Group G games in the World Cup qualifiers to next June, provided that they would be held in the combined tournament system, and the federation was given the opportunity to apply for it until the fifth of March, due to Travel restrictions imposed by Asian countries, where is the session held? And is there a regulation that considers that a country does not host a withdrawal team, or is the solution really the combined session?

The UAE national team has four matches left, including three at home and one outside. Vietnam leads the group with 11 points, then Malaysia 9 points, Thailand 8 and the Emirates 6, and Indonesia is “zero”, and I am confident in the ability of “Al Abyad” to achieve victory in those matches, To advance his ranking in the group, and the UAE Federation has put all options in front of everyone, to play with Malaysia in March, then with the Indonesia national team at its stadium, according to the schedule, or to host the combined session, and organize it according to the highest levels of precautionary measures, especially with the experiences of Emirati sports in Organizing global events, in the midst of “Covid-19” circumstances .. What should the AFC do?

Al-Adl clearly says: that the UAE has the right to host the combined session of Group G, because the national team had three matches at home with the rivals, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, in addition to the match against Indonesia. And this despite the confusion of the team’s preparation program, which was preparing to fight the qualification battle next March.

** The simplest rule of justice and logic, O AFC, is the recognition of the UAE Football Association’s right to organize the combined tournament.