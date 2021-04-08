The Russian group Rusal takes over the insolvent “Alu” in Rheinfelden. The Federal Ministry of Economics allows the deal, although there were fears that the company could be used for Vladimir Putin’s armaments plans.

D.he Russian aluminum group Rusal is allowed to take over the insolvent aluminum smelter Rheinfelden. The Federal Ministry of Economics did not raise any objections, as two FAZ insiders confirmed on Thursday evening.

The creditors had already accepted Rusal’s offer in mid-February. According to FAZ information, the group pays around 13 million euros. The case is delicate: There were concerns that Rusal could use the expertise of “Alu”, which has a turnover of 110 million euros with 250 employees, for armaments purposes. The group is 45 percent owned by the oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who has close contacts with Vladimir Putin and is subject to American sanctions.

“We are happy and relieved when we can keep the jobs. That seems to be the case with Rusal, ”said Petra Hartwig, district manager of the IGBCE union. “I think that is the wrong decision for the group and the employees,” said insolvency attorney Thomas Kaiser, who represents an investor group around “Alu” heir Erika Zender, who had submitted a counter offer in mid-March.