





The group created by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to resolve the impasse surrounding the maintenance of the current exemption on fuel is discussing at least three proposals to prevent, as the States want, the Court to overturn the law that imposed a ceiling on the collection of Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

One of the proposals is to change the collection of the tax according to the increase in the prices of a barrel of oil in the international market. Another suggestion is the creation of a stabilization fund to mitigate possible impacts of price adjustments for the final consumer. Also on the table is an attempt to redistribute oil royalties to states and municipalities to compensate for revenue losses with the fixing of the ICMS ceiling.

The group is made up of state finance secretaries, members of the federal government and representatives in the National Congress, and was created by Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur in the Supreme Court of actions that question two laws passed by Congress on the subject.

The deadline for the conciliation commission to reach a consensus is the 3rd of November. The absence of an agreement would lead the Supreme to arbitrate the impasse unilaterally. Declaring the law unconstitutional would buy a fight with Congress. Forcing states to adopt the measure, on the other hand, would cause a reaction from governors.

Impact on accounts

The impasse around the ICMS and the loss of revenue pointed out by the States is one of the main themes on the economic agenda after the elections – among the reasons, the impact on the federal government’s accounts.

One of the laws establishes a single rate for charging ICMS on fuel, changing the dynamics adopted until this year. The second law imposes a ceiling on tax collection in states – between 17% and 18%. Regional governments point to revenue losses with the measures and try to guarantee revenue.

Last Wednesday, the 12th, the commission met to discuss the adoption of a moving average for the collection of the tax, based on the rate adopted in the last five years by the States, but there was no agreement on this point. The coordinator of the commission and assistant judge of Gilmar, Diego Veras, presented a suggestion that would lead the States to charge the ICMS per liter of fuel and only adopt the charge for the final value of the product with the increase in the price of a barrel of oil.

The idea was not well received by the secretaries, who defend autonomy to apply the ICMS rate. At the meeting, there were speeches demanding respect for the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), formed by the Ministry of Economy and the State Finance secretariats, to define the impasses.

Amendment

The members of the group recovered a constitutional amendment, approved in 2001, which grants States autonomy to choose how to apply the collection of the tax on the final or on the unit of the product, which would exclude the possibility of calculating a moving average, as foreseen by the law.

The Secretary of Finance of São Paulo, Felipe Salto, presented the proposal to create a stabilization fund to soften prices, which would maintain ICMS collection in the traditional format, that is, based on market value. The fund would act as a cushion, supplied with dividends paid by Petrobras to the Union, to subsidize the rise in prices through a transfer to low-income consumers.

One of the laws of Congress already provides for a fund, but the mechanism is authoritative and does not provide for any direct income transfer, in addition to facing resistance from the government’s economic team. “If there is no agreement, the Supreme Court will end up deciding that it is unconstitutional,” Salto told Estadão. “The conciliation group is a breath of fresh air in the midst of the confusion generated by the Union.”

‘We want to defend the consumer’, says deputy

Representative of Congress in the commission created by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), author of the project that led to the exemption of fuel, asked for respect to the Legislature in a meeting. According to him, parliamentarians approved the tax limit to, according to him, benefit the final consumer. “We have to put an end to this story of Congress passing a law, and the Supreme Court becoming a reviewing house and overturning it”, said the congressman. “We are ready to close a deal. We are not here to punish federated entities, what we want is to defend the consumer.”

The commission discusses criteria to measure the impact of the reduction in the collection of the States. By law, losses that exceed 5% in relation to tax collection in 2021 must be compensated through debt relief or, for states that do not have debts, with greater appropriation of the Financial Compensation for the Exploration of Mineral Resources (CFEM).

The congressman proposed to rescue a law passed by Congress in 2012 that redistributes oil royalties among all states and municipalities to generate permanent compensation, and not just this year.

