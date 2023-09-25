The world of video games is one of the largest today, and that means that people know the great monsters of the industry, obviously we are talking about Nintendo, Xbox and Sony. Companies that have delivered excellent games, but that are not exempt from incidents, and now, one has been revealed directly related to the owners of franchises such as The Last of Us and Horizon Zero Dawn.

As mentioned by media such as VGCa hacker group known as Ransomed.vcclaim to have had access to the most hidden data of the company in general, sonyso they would have data on PlayStation and as well as the film, record label and even technology divisions. Saying that this data can appear on the Dark Web without prior notice.

Something that draws attention is the fact that the threat includes that these payments must be met before the September 28Otherwise, various information about the company in all its areas will come to light without any qualms. And following up on this, they would have just over 6,000 files at their disposal, which have not been disclosed outside of the company itself.

Alleged screenshots with private internal presentations have also come to light, which would have future plans for new implementations in the corporate, this in different branches of it. Added to this are Java files that just by decrypting them will reveal what the company is hiding in matters that are secret or that cannot yet be made known to the public.

We will have to wait to see if sony face this, or if perhaps it is a deception that does not have them with some kind of concern.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This sounds a bit false given all the data that has been given, so we will be able to reach the verdict on September 28. Honestly, I don’t think they went that far and it’s just an extortion attempt.