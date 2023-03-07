The group “City 312” announced the suspension of concert activities. This was reported on March 7 on the band’s page on the VKontakte social network.

“It was decided to take a break from concert activities in the near future,” the publication says.

The musicians also congratulated all women on the upcoming International Women’s Day.

It is reported that at the moment the soloist of the group Svetlana Nazarenko (better known as Aya) is on sabbatical and is recovering her health after suffering COVID-19. At the same time, the group “does not slow down” and continues to write new material at the studio.

Earlier, in June 2022, “City 312” presented a new album called “Here and Now”. According to Aya, the presentation of the record was postponed several times, and the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band was also postponed for a year.

For 20 years of creative activity, the musicians have released many hits and recorded five albums, as well as starred in films and TV shows. The group has received such awards as the Golden Gramophone, Muz-TV Award, MTV Russian Music Awards, ZD Awards and others.