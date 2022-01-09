E.in young man, he calls himself Martin, has intentionally contracted Corona. He thought for a long time whether he should do it. In the end it seemed to him the “smartest solution”.

Martin doesn’t trust politics. Not their numbers and their information. He says there have been “other lies in politics”. He reads newspapers, but the “alternative information” on the Telegram channels seems more conclusive to him. At the beginning, in the spring of 2020, everything happened too quickly for him and a solution was too quick. When he heard that a vaccine was already being worked on, his first thought was: I will not be vaccinated. Since then, he says, he has pondered almost every day about whether he was “on the wrong track” or whether his decision was the right one. And he always comes to the conclusion: yes, it is correct. He believes that he has no risk; he does not expose others to any greater risk, because people who have been vaccinated are also contagious; and he doesn’t trust the vaccine.

Martin lives in Hamburg. He is 32 years old, has one young child, and works in an authority. He likes to go to bars and clubs, he has a life that is outside of the house and among people. In late summer it was over, 2G was introduced here earlier than in other federal states. At some point he got “really scared”: What would happen if 2 G applied at work? He lost the last bit of trust when it became clear in mid-December that the numbers published by the town hall were not correct: As First Mayor Peter Tschentscher said in mid-November, not 90 percent of all new infections came from people without full vaccination protection. Because the vaccination status was not clear for almost 63 percent of the people – but they were counted among the unvaccinated. Tschentscher later regretted the “uncertainty”. But Martin thinks that was on purpose. It “gave him the rest”.

He didn’t mean to lie

He was now thinking about solutions. He did not want to buy a fake vaccination certificate, which he found “morally unjustifiable”. It did not matter that he would be sitting in bars and restaurants as an unvaccinated person without a mask. But he didn’t want to play the vaccinated. Then an acquaintance from the sports group told him that he had bought a fake positive PCR test through Telegram and thus obtained his convalescent status. But Martin didn’t want that either, he didn’t want to lie. So there was only one question left for him: a deliberate infection.