In other European countries there are significantly more organ donors than in Germany. © Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Will it soon be necessary to object to organ donation? The Bundestag is debating a reform because the waiting list for organs is long.

Berlin/Düsseldorf – Organ donations can save lives – and many people generally think they are a good thing. However, they often postpone a concrete decision for or against them. Is a major new regulation coming after all? A cross-party group of MPs wants to present a motion for the “introduction of an opt-out regulation” this Monday (24 June) and proposes an opt-out solution for organ donation.

This aims to ensure that everyone is initially considered an organ donor unless they object. Currently, organ removal is only permitted with explicit consent. A first attempt at a Objection solution failed in a vote in the Bundestag in 2020 without party guidelines. The new initiative to object to organ donation is to be presented by MPs Sabine Dittmar (SPD), Gitta Connemann (CDU), Armin Grau (Greens), Christoph Hoffmann (FDP), Peter Aumer (CSU) and Petra Sitte (Left). Objections have already been raised to the new attempt at an objection solution.

Debate on opt-out solution for organ donations: “We have a catastrophic situation”

NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) has now spoken out in favor of introducing an opt-out solution for organ donation. “In Germany, perhaps 40 percent of people have an organ donor card. Surveys say: 80 percent are in favor of organ donation,” said Laumann on ZDF’s “Morgenmagazin.” “We have a catastrophic situation on the waiting lists. Many people die before they get an organ.”

Contradiction in organ donation: “Human decision is always morally acceptable”

The CDU politician considers it reasonable for people to deal with the Question of organ donation and decide on it. “The decision of the individual is always morally correct – regardless of whether he or she decides for or against organ donation. I am sure that we will then come to a much more positive attitude towards this issue.”

In the long term, this could help make organ donation normal, as it is in other European countries. The NRW Health Minister recently described the willingness to donate organs as a “proof of love for humanity”. Background of the Organ donation debate is that there are still too few donations in Germany. Around 8,400 people are on waiting lists because of this. (dpa/frs)