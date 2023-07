How did you feel about the content of this article?

The act takes place in Denmark after two other episodes last month in Sweden, which caused tensions with countries of Muslim origin. | Photo: Freepik

A group calling themselves “Danish Patriots” burned yet another copy of the Koran in Copenhagen, this time in front of the Egyptian embassy, ​​according to local press.

This is the third such incident in the Danish capital in the past week. A day earlier, the group carried out the same act in front of the Iraqi embassy, ​​causing diplomatic tensions and riots in Baghdad.

In Sweden, there were two Koran burnings last month, which also caused tensions. In response, demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy and set fire to the building in the Iraqi capital.

Iraq asked on Monday (24) for the countries of the European Union “to review the so-called freedom of opinion and demonstration”.

Other Muslim-majority countries, such as Iran and Turkey, also condemned the burning of the book considered sacred by Muslims.