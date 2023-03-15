The twists and turns continue in group B, even in the midweek round: Reggiana come back with just one point (0-0) from the away game in Pontedera, but smile in the end because they still gain a point over Entella – now minus four –, beaten by Cesena.

Net of the photograph of the classification (Reggiana 69, Entella 65, Cesena 63), the braking of Aimo Diana’s team remains in the records. After last Saturday’s home defeat against Entella, the leaders – as mentioned – were stopped at 0-0 and lost their hands for the penalty that Adriano Montalto, after just one minute, was saved by Siano. But the recriminations do not end here: in the first half the referee Scatena expels the former Martinelli, captain of Pontedera, thus creating a numerical superiority that is not exploited despite more than a few occasions (it is thus interrupted, thanks to the saves of Siano, a series of ten consecutive away games always on goal). But the most significant data is another: in the last two matches, Reggiana has played more than 120 minutes in 11 against 10 (against red Entella in the first half in Ramirez) however picking up only one point. Not bad for the top of the class, in any case, because Cesena did them a favor (which hadn’t won for a month) in the big match at Manuzzi: Entella overwhelmed 4-0, with two goals from the jewel Stiven Shpendi (11 in the league ) and the centers of Silvestri and Brambilla. Corazza and his companions are thus definitely back in the running for at least second place.

THE OTHERS

At the foot of the podium, Ancona stumbles in Imola (2-1) where the match started almost an hour late waiting for the mandatory ambulance: the Spaniards open the ball with a penalty, but the Imolese – second victory and fourth useful result in a row – he finds an immediate draw with Simeri and then wins it after time runs out thanks to Tulli’s leap. At an altitude of 43, right together with Ancona, there is now also Carrara which confirms itself in very good form (eight consecutive useful results): the 2-0 trimmed to a good Fiorenzuola (despite the third knockout in a row) bears the signatures from Energe in the first half and from Bernardotto to settle the accounts beyond the 90th minute (first goal of the season for the attacker who arrived in January from Crotone). Piero Braglia’s Gubbio savors the victory again, after five days of abstinence: the 2-0 on the Recanatese field bears the signatures of Di Stefano (scoring after 17”, second goal in four days) and Vazquez. Siena’s twelfth goal of the season by Alberto Paloschi, this time from a penalty, was not enough to move to Porta Elisa: in fact, in full recovery it was Tiritiello who gave Lucchese the equalizer (1-1). In the 0-0 draw between Torres and Rimini, the most significant emotion is the post hit by the guests with Sandri. With the away success (2-0) against San Donato Tavarnelle, Olbia temporarily pulled out of the playout area: La Rosa and the expert Daniele Dessena scored, who scored the second consecutive goal with a big right foot from outside the area. Alessandria and Fermana move the standings (1-1), with the Marches in third place in a row thanks to Busatto who replies in the second half to the initial gray advantage of Martignago. At the end, Montevarchi (1-0) in the direct clash in Pesaro: Joshua Perez unlocks it, Fedato lets Giusti save the penalty of the possible equal and Vis – which is now in trouble, third defeat in a row – fails to take advantage of the numerical superiority for the expulsion of Giordani.