Group B of the World Cup | United States sues EHT countries in Tampere – Latvia wants to shuffle the pack

Austria and Britain are fighting a relegation in Group B.

in Tampere in the B-block of the World Hockey Championships, the best opportunity to shuffle is seen right in the first match.

A year ago, Latvia surprised Canada in their opening game at home and grabbed the win. The hosts got a great start, although at the end of the race the championship team celebrated the championship.

This time, in the first game against Latvia, the United States will settle. The setup is again similar: players who know each other thoroughly a bunch of North Americans assembled against the Games. A better surprise opportunity for the playoffs than in the opening game is hardly open for Latvia.

The fact that Lauris Dārziņš and Kaspars Daugavins ended their careers in the Olympic tournament.

The U.S. team is made up mostly of young NHL players. The captain of the team is the defender of the Chicago Blackhawks Seth Jones. Jones, 27, moved to Chicago last summer from the Columbus Blue Jackets and made an immediate contract until 2030.

In advance The United States and the Eurohockey Tour trio Finland, Sweden and the Czech Republic are quite clearly available as a continuation of the B-block.

Sweden has brought four NHL defenders to Tampere, including Buffalo, who played 53 points in the NHL this season Rasmus Dahlinin under. Fire support is provided, among other things, in the Swiss league more than a point-per-game pace of points scored Henrik Tömmernes. Tre Kronor’s back lines are perhaps the strongest in the tournament. Last year, the tournament ended in disaster when the road was already broken for the start.

The Czech Olympic tournament was disappointing in February, however Kari Jalosen in coaching, the team was strong in the Eurohockey Tour tournaments played in recent weeks. The most merited player on the team is the striker David Krejčí36, who ended his NHL career in Boston a year ago after playing 962 NHL regular season games.

In a match between Finland and the Czech Republic, a duel between Arizona players may be seen when Harri Säteri and Karel Vejmelka played as companions at the end of the past season.

Mikael Granlund strengthens Finland’s attack.

To the lions The home tournament offers the opportunity for a rare double gold, when Finland covered all its opponents at the Olympics. Mikael Granlundista the team gets the game leader to attack.

The list of players for all the top teams may still change with NHL aids. The first round of the playoffs will end no earlier than Monday morning Finnish time.

Norway, Britain and Austria are strongly in charge of the block. In Norway, this year marks the tenth anniversary of the playoffs, and no more is expected this year for a group of hockey players who play largely in their home country.

Norway did not fit into the Olympics when there was room for only 11 countries in addition to China.

The British managed to beat Belarus last year and play a few other steady matches. However, the block jumbo will most likely be settled this year in a game between Britain and Austria.

Austria joined to patronize Belarus and entered the EHT tournament in the Czech Republic.