Reversal at the top of group B, three days from the end: Reggiana (only one win in the last four) draw at home with Recanatese and are joined by Entella, now first in the standings – on equal points – for the advantage in direct confrontations. If the championship ended today, Gennaro Volpe’s team would go to Serie B, protagonist of a great comeback accelerated precisely by the coup in Reggio Emilia three weeks ago.

Entella makes theirs, in a crossroads that is anything but simple: it takes 87 minutes to break (1-0) the resistance of Pontedera, who arrived in Chiavari in a positive streak but pierced by Tenkorang (from a corner taken by Tascone) when the even seemed close. From Liguria, the news of the goal arrives at Mapei-Città del Tricolore when Reggiana has already let Recanatese catch up (1-1), a result that will not change in the final assault. Yet it seemed to be in good shape for Aimo Diana’s team, ahead after 13′ with Kabashi, but then reached at the start of the second half by the joker caught from distance by Alfieri and unable to overcome the visiting goalkeeper Fallani on the final occasions (again Kabashi and Capone starred) . Reggiana thus sees the specter of what already happened last spring, with direct promotion then vanishing to the advantage of Modena: in this championship they had conquered the top on 22 November 2022, then reaching an advantage of 7 points over Cesena and 8 precisely on Entella after the 28th day. It was only the second half of February, it seems like forever. Those who can eat their hands are precisely Cesena, who trashed the opportunity to forcefully return to the race for the supremacy by being stopped at 1-1 by Lucchese: everything happened at Manuzzi in the first half, the bianconeri ahead with Celiento but then joined by a splendid bicycle kick by the ex Giuseppe Panico (in the final, the regret for Mimmo Toscano’s team is for the crossbar hit by Stiven Shpendi and for a save on the Tiritiello line). Cesena thus remains minus four from the top, with three rounds to play: Thursday 6 April the program includes Lucchese-Entella, Reggiana-Fermana and San Donato Tavarnelle-Cesena.

GUBBIO FLY

—

At the foot of the podium, Piero Braglia’s fourth consecutive success for Gubbio, who knocks out Fermana (3-0) and takes fourth place: Morelli opens up in the first half, then a brace from Spina (striker on loan from Crotone) seals the three points after the break. Ancona-Carrarese (3-3) proves to be a spectacular playoff appetizer, with the point that is obviously better for the guests ahead in the standings (even if they are reached by Gubbio and below in the direct matches): in a quarter of an hour the masters at home they score twice from set pieces, with Petrella’s free-kick (deflected) and Simonetti from a corner development; in the locker room, however, we return to a draw because Carrara goes back up to par thanks to Bozhanaj and Energe. In the second half Giannetti gets hurt (serious injury to his left ankle), but the roller coaster continues in recovery: Capello overtakes Carrarese, but Paolucci immediately restores parity. Siena falls again, beaten 3-1 on the Fermana field: Maggio opens and closes with its brace, in the middle Parodi’s double from the Marches and Paloschi’s penalty to temporarily shorten the distances (on 2-0, match suspended for electricity blackout, then maxi recovery of 10 minutes). The afternoon smiles at both sardines. Torres finds the success that had been missing since January and returns to Fiorenzuola (3-1, Emilians in crisis but unhappy with a couple of referee evaluations) with three very precious points in terms of direct salvation: Sereni responds to Antonelli’s advantage with a penalty, but then Alfonso Greco’s team – at their first victory since he returned to the Sassari bench – takes the lead with Diakitè (again from 11 metres) and closes the accounts in recovery with Masala. Olbia is also celebrating, knocking out Alessandria with a 4-0 round and putting them in trouble: on the scoresheet, signature braces, given that the first two goals are scored by Daniele Dessena (the second is splendid, with a volley from a corner by Emerson) and the following ones Daniele Ragatzu (poker from a penalty), who thus rises to second place in the scorers standings at 16. One point each in Imolese-Rimini (1-1): Matteo Zanini replies to Piscitella’s guest advantage (later expelled, second yellow for protests). In the low-ranking all-Tuscan challenge, San Donato Tavarnelle overturns Montevarchi (3-1) and sends them with one foot in Serie D: Marzierli replies to Rovaglia’s goal in the half hour at the start of the second half, then two penalties for overtaking transformed by Brenna and Noccioli.