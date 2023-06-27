Rederij Wagenborg started on Tuesday with a more austere ferry schedule to and from Ameland, to the chagrin of islanders and tourists. A group of Amelanders is now taking steps towards its own ferry service.

“The fairway is our lifeline. Then it is strange that someone else determines what we can and cannot do here on the island,” says catering entrepreneur Fabian Kock from Ballum. He is referring to Wagenborg, the shipping company that has been providing the ferry services between Holwert and Ameland for more than a century and has scaled down the timetable from Tuesday.

The reason for canceling sailings is the silting up of the fairway, which means that it is no longer safe for ships to pass each other despite dredging work, according to Wagenborg. The reduced duty roster has been approved by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management for the next six weeks. This causes panic among tourists about suddenly canceled sailings, and even more dissatisfaction among islanders.

Ferry power

Because there has been dissatisfaction with Wagenborg’s power on the island for years. “We are very surprised about these measures, but we saw it coming from afar,” says Kock. Five years ago, he and a group of islanders took the initiative to set up their own shipping company. The aim of the Amelander Ferry Service is to have its own fleet in service from 2029, at the new concession for passenger transport across the Wad. “We want to make the entire timetable for Ameland safe and reliable with three or four ships.”

While Wagenborg is scaling down the sailings, the group of islanders is now looking for a shipowner who wants to embark on the adventure with them. Last week the Amelander Veerdienst placed a call in skippers magazine Schuttevaer. According to Kock, positive reactions have already been received. "Islanders want more control over the ferry." The Amelander Veerdienst is therefore set up according to the model of the Texel shipping company Teso. There, participation is arranged by more than three thousand shareholders, the majority of whom live on Texel.

According to a survey last year, almost 80 percent of the islanders support setting up their own shipping company. They especially want to have more influence on the places on board, the parking policy in the ferry ports and the number of tourist cars on Ameland.