In the aftermath of the shock in the League with the resignation of the president Ghirelli (and the ordinary management passed into the hands of the vicar vice president Vulpis), Serie C returns to the field with a rich Saturday of 21 games.

Group A — The expected clash at the Pro Sesto-Feralpisalò summit ends without goals and with few emotions: the 0-0 allows Andreoletti’s and Vecchi’s teams – in a positive streak for 11 and 8 days respectively – to also defend the shared supremacy, given that the competitors for the top at the halfway point do not take advantage of it and they all draw too. Vicenza advances on Piacenza with Dalmonte but – ten already in the first half due to the double yellow card for Ierardi – are unable to defend the advantage and are joined by Rossetti (1-1) who takes advantage of an uncertain exit from Confente ( but the Emilians, despite the precious point, are alone last in the standings). In a round marked by six draws out of ten matches, Pordenone still fails to win and is caught up in full recovery (1-1) on the AlbinoLeffe field: ahead with a quarter of an hour to go with the Milesi’s own goal, Mimmo Di Carlo’s team is mocked by Borghini’s last-gasp goal. The same result also for Lecco in Vercelli (1-1): guests ahead with Buso, then Della Morte equalized in the fray with the Pro, subsequently also close to overtaking. Only one point for Vincenzo Torrente on his debut on the Padova bench: it also finished 1-1 at the Euganeo, guests ahead from a penalty with Guccione, then Iotti’s own goal and a total of four woodwinds hit on both fronts (but well three from Padova, unlucky). Compared to the first five who competed for the top spot at the end of the first leg, Vargas’ Pro Patria recovered ground (2-1 against Sangiuliano City) and Renate, who knocked out Arzignano 3-0 (two goals from Malotti, for resurrect after three losses in a row). Collapse of Juventus Next Gen, clearly beaten in Alessandria by Virtus Verona (3-0) on an afternoon in which Brambilla had to do without the squad called up by the first team for the friendly against Arsenal: the saving blow for the Veronese comes thanks to Juanito Gomez, Talarico and Zarpellon. At the rear, Trento moves the standings and returns with a point (1-1) from Novara, thanks to Pasquato who replies to Marginean in added time. A pearl from Minesso (1-0, he found the goal he had been missing since March with a great left foot) allowing Triestina to overcome Pergolettese and leave last place with a well-deserved success. See also Catania, Zenga's sadness: "The city didn't deserve such an end"

Group B — Reggiana passes by a measure on the Imolese field (1-0) and finishes ahead of the first 19 days. Aimo Diana’s team was satisfied by the header from the Cremonesi defender in the half hour of the first half. First goal in the league for the centre-back born in 1988, who was deployed in extremis from the 1st minute given Cauz’s injury in the warm-up. Curiosity: Cremonesi scored twice last year in Reggiana’s 5-0 win against Teramo, in the match that gave – also in that case – the title of winter champion (on equal points with Modena). “Being first in the middle of the championship – is Diana’s analysis – tells us that we are competitive, that we will fight for an important result and that despite some initial difficulties we are returning to being us”. However, the closest pursuers keep pace with the leaders. In the big match of the day, Gubbio beat Pontedera (1-0) thanks to a free-kick scheme that sent Toscano in goal: for Braglia five wins and a draw in the last six games and goalkeeper Di Gennaro unbeaten for 552 minutes, while Pontedera interrupts a ten-day unbeaten streak (with five wins in the last five). Cesena remains in third place, their third consecutive success: at Manuzzi with Alessandria they finish 3-1, among the many exes Prestia immediately scores to which Martignago replies with a penalty, then Mimmo Toscano’s team takes the three points with Ferrante and with the twelfth seasonal center of Corazza (also fresh from two years in Alessandria). On the other hand, Entella collapsed at home, overtaken by Siena (2-1) at the end of a balanced match: guests ahead with Frediani and Merkaj’s equal in the first half, instead Favalli’s decisive header arrived in the final. “We were punished by the episodes, the technical project linked to our coach Gennaro Volpe is not in question”, underlined the president of Entella Gozzi after the match. At the rear, with the shot placed in Fiorenzuola (2-1), the freshman San Donato Tavarnelle climbs up the standings: Mastroianni replies to Russo but the Emilians can’t find the countermeasures to definitively overtake Marzierli. Carrarese trio at Vis Pesaro: after two defeats, Dal Canto’s team restarts (3-0) taking advantage of the numerical superiority for the red in Cusumano with Cicconi’s brace and Della Latta’s trio. Rimini also celebrates in Montevarchi, defender Gigli’s 1-0 goal arrives after just three minutes and is then defended by saves from Galeotti. Another point for Olbia, who draw 1-1 at home with Lucchese coming back from Quirini’s goal with a good second half which culminates in the equal of captain La Rosa from a corner action. Instead, the other Sardinian team, Torres, was beaten on the Fermana field (1-0, with a goal in Maggio). Poker dell’Ancona in the all-Marche challenge with the Recanatese: at Del Conero ends 4-0, joy for De Santis, Lombardi, Di Massimo and Eramo. See also Qatar World Cup: another headless coach after elimination

Group C — In the only advance on Saturday in the southern group, Monopoli found the away success that was missing from the sixth day and ruined Gelbison’s debut in Agropoli with a tough 5-1 (who sees his series of useful results interrupted after four consecutive draws) . Monopoli takes the lead with Pinto, then a momentary draw on a free kick from Starita before De Santis’s 2-1. In the second half Pancaro’s team (third success for him) spreads with Manzari, Viteritti and again Starita author of a brace.

