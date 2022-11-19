The leaders beat Novara and now have a five-point lead over the group of runners-up. Fourth success in a row for Di Carlo

First real escape: Pordenone stretches to the top, beating Novara in the big match of the day with the paw in the final from the Albanian defender Ajeti. For Mimmo Di Carlo’s team – for him a joy as an ex – it is the fourth consecutive success and they are now five points ahead of the large group of second-placed teams.

WHAT A COMPANY — Indirectly (and incredibly) giving a hand to the neroverdi to isolate themselves at the top is the Pro Sesto, which carries out the feat of the day in Meda on the Renate field. Down 3-0 in the 10th minute of the second half (Silva, Baldassin and Ermacora scored), Andreoletti’s team remained in the game even when all seemed lost and began to go back in time: Corradi and then Bruschi from the penalty spot halved the disadvantage (on penalty foul, Silva double yellow), the former Capogna scores the equalizer and – with Renate in nine due to Angeli’s expulsion – it is D’Amico who signs the pass in added time. Pro Sesto thus reaches Renate in the standings, in a quartet at an altitude of 24 which also includes Feralpisalò (stopped at 0-0 in Mantua despite the hosts – Iotti sent off in the 17th minute – having played almost the entire match in ten). Second place also shared by Lecco, immediately below with Piacenza (Morra from the edge, following a mistake by Pecorini) but then good at changing the game: it ends 3-1 with Ilari’s brace and, in the middle, Buso’s penalty. See also Irene Schouten surpasses Ard Schenk and Yvonne van Gennip, but remains modest

SUPER VICENZA — Vicenza has been completely regenerated since Francesco Modesto has been on the bench: the match steeped in tradition with Triestina (they have played six times in Serie A) is without history at Menti, ending 4-0 with Ronaldo’s goals from a penalty, Rolfini, Greco and Stoppa. The championship victory instead has been missing for exactly one month to Padova, stopped at the Euganeo (2-2) by AlbinoLeffe who takes a precious point: ahead with Liguori from the penalty spot, Caneo’s team finds itself down thanks to a one-two by Zoma and Cori – nice volley – but straightens it in the final on Belli’s shot with uncertainty by the debutant goalkeeper Pratelli. The positive momentum of Juventus Next Gen continues, in a series of successes between the championship and the cup: the header of the former Udinese Palumbo was enough for the bianconeri to pass by a measure (1-0) on the Pro Patria field (fifth knockout in the last seven), moving back into the heart of the playoff zone. Equal and one goal for each side from a penalty in Pro Vercelli-Pergolettese: hosts ahead with Della Morte, Cancello replies. The goals before half-time from Cariolato and Parigi – with a great right foot from outside the area – earned Arzignano the precious victory on the field of Sangiuliano City: in Seregno it ended 2-1 for the Vicenza side, who suffered the goal (the second in a row) by Cogliati that doesn’t change the result. In Trento, Virtus Verona’s first success of the season arrives, knocking out (2-0) Tedino’s team (which has to do without Bocalon and loses Pasquato due to injury after one half): Amadio scored on developments from a lineout, closes the veteran Juanito Gomez. See also Vic Elford is dead: winner of Rallye Monte Carlo and Targa Florio

ITALY CUP — The draw and the pairings for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup were drawn on Tuesday, scheduled for a one-off match on 7 December. The winners of Entella-Renate and Viterbese-Vicenza will compete in the first semi-final. On the other side, Padova-Juventus Next Gen and Foggia-Catanzaro. Semi-finals with two-way matches on 18 January and 15 February. The final, with the same formula, on March 1st and April 11th.

November 19, 2022

