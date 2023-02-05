The Lombards win in Trieste, while Pordenone collapses in Arzignano. In the southern group, the Calabrians have fearsome numbers: 70 points in 26 days

Here’s everything that happened on Sunday in Serie C. The whole group A and nine matches from group C will be on the pitch, which will end tomorrow with the Avellino-Crotone monday night (at 8.30 pm, live from Eleven Sports and Rai Sport).

Group A — There is a new first in the class: it is Pro Sesto, which returns to the top taking advantage of the enormous uncertainties that are slowing down the progress of the big names. With the strength of light-heartedness, Andreoletti’s team wins at Nereo Rocco (2-0, Capogna and Bruschi from a penalty) also taking advantage of Masi’s numerical superiority for the red ball which at the end of the first half complicated Triestina’s plans (always last in classification). After two draws, Pordenone surprisingly loses in Arzignano (3-1) and thus gets overtaken at the top: Grandolfo unlocks it after a minute (“Unacceptable”, thunders the black and green president Lovisa), then also Molnar and Paris score before the ‘useless goal by Edera that comes too late to rekindle the game. If Feralpisalò returns with a point from Vercelli (0-0, but goalkeepers Rizzo and Pizzignacco are on the shields), Vicenza’s collapse in Busto Arsizio makes headlines: Pro Patria – third victory in a row – beats and surpasses the team in the standings of Modesto, the third defeat in a row (2-0, “the light went out”, the analysis of the coach) gained thanks to Piu’s header in the first half and Ferri’s diagonal in the second half. Golden week for Juventus Next Gen (nine points) and for Emanuele Pecorino, who reaches four goals in eight days thanks to the brace that stretches Piacenza (2-0, Scazzola is not in question). The series of useful results from Padova ended brutally: Pergolettese went through the Euganeo with a clear 3-0 (who already won 5-0 in the first leg, this time Iori, Luca Villa and Bariti scored), the dispute started and the ‘coach Torrente doesn’t hide: “We have to apologize to the fans, nothing really worked”. Second consecutive home defeat for Marchionni’s Novara, overtaken at Piola by AlbinoLeffe (2-1) who unlocks it with the former Manconi, is joined by Galuppini but then solves it thanks to Giorgione on the bench. Sensational turnaround for Virtus Verona in Mantua (3-2): ahead 2-0 with a brace from Bocalon, Corrent’s team melts away in the second half and ends up losing under the blows of former Salernitana Kristoffersen, Juanito Gomez and Casarotto . The Gautieri cure is working for Sangiuliano City, who scores their second consecutive success against Lecco (1-0) thanks to Volpicelli, the first goal with the new shirt for the former Viterbo player. Trento’s high-speed recovery continues, with their sixth success in the last eight days: Tedino’s team also takes on Renate’s field (2-0) with goals in the second half from market newcomers Garofalo (formerly Brescia) and Sipos . See also Pordenone is going, but what an effort. Equal to Lecco with Maldini Jr expelled

Group C — Another test of strength from Catanzaro, who tore Fidelis Andria al Ceravolo to pieces (4-0) fueling the string of victories only in this season’s home matches: defender Scognamillo scored, top scorer Iemmello with two goals (from a penalty the provisional 2 -0), then also Cianci in the final. The Giallorossi’s numbers are frightening: 70 points in 26 days – never has anyone run so much in Serie C -, 68 goals scored, as many as 20 games finished with clean sheets. At least for one evening, they are 11 points ahead of Crotone who will take the field with significant pressure on him in the postponement of Avellino. Another goleada (5-0, with the addition of two crossbars) for Pescara, revived, against Potenza who conceded 9 goals in five days and was sent to retreat to get out of the crisis: at the party of the Adriatic participating are Vergani, Merola (brace on his debut, who arrived a few days ago from Cosenza), the newly eighteen-year-old Delle Monache and Lescano who thus reconciles with the environment. In fourth place there is always Foggia, which however fails the appointment with the poker of consecutive victories and draws at Zaccheria with Gelbison (1-1): guests ahead with Tumminello, replies the usual Garattoni, defender with a goal habit (as many as 6 in the league). Cerignola hit (1-0, Ruggiero header from a corner) on the Messina field which had never lost since Ezio Raciti was on the bench: the freshman coached by Michele Pazienza thus rises to 38 points, the same as Picerno who narrowly beats – and surpasses in the standings – Juve Stabia thanks to De Cristofaro thus trimming the second defeat in two games to Sandro Pochesci since he took over the Stabiese bench from the outgoing Leo Colucci. Two goals from Maiorino and Patierno, with a penalty each, push Francavilla to poker over Giugliano (4-1, goal from the La Monica flag) and to the seventh consecutive home success. In the right column of the standings, three teams that have been missing full joy for a while find success. The first is Eziolino Capuano’s Taranto, who beat Latina 1-0 (Ganz’s crossbar in the half hour of the second half) and found the goal again after 685 minutes thanks to Boccadamo, from Taranto who left Montevarchi in January to return to play in his city. First success in 2023 for Viterbo, who beat Monopoli 2-0 with a goal in each half from Semenzato and Marotta (from the penalty spot). Turris hadn’t even won since November, who unblocked themselves in front of their fans by overcoming Monterosi (2-0) thanks to the new signing Ruffo Luci and Maniero. See also Sierra Nevada Stadium: video confirms deterioration and poor condition

February 5th – 10.16pm

