Group A

—

In the fight for the top, on Wednesday of the midweek shift Pordenone smiles as it gains on all its direct competitors and is now three points off the record. In fact, both the big match of leaders Feralpisalò on the Lecco field and the insidious trip to Padova for Pro Sesto (occasions on both sides) ended without goals, which remained second to minus two. Pordenone benefited from the double 0-0, achieving their first victory under Stefani’s management (and also their first in the new Fontanafredda stadium) beating Piacenza 2-1: Ajeti’s neroverde advantage was answered by Morra with a great right foot, but the ex Dubickas to sign a very precious success. Among the big names, who comes out worst of all is Vicenza who collapses against Virtus Verona (2-0) making up for the second defeat in a row and the boos of the Menti crowd: goals from Danti at the end of the first half and Leonardi at the start recovery keep the surprising band of Gigi Fresco in the playoffs. The other surprise on the left column is Arzignano, who goes to Mantova in numerical inferiority (1-0, Bordo, after Piana was sent off at the end of the first half) by giving Mandorlini the second consecutive knockout. Pro Patria and Novara remain level at 44 points after Busto Arsizio’s draw (1-1): ahead with Nicco in the first half, the Pro are joined at the end by Vuthaj on an assist from Gonzalez (for the Argentine also a post upon punishment). Nice victory for Juventus Next Gen, who exploited the numerical superiority on the Pro Vercelli field (Clemente left the home team in 10 already in the 37th minute) and resolved it with a header from Cerri after the interval (in the second half, Brambilla also gave space to the jewel of Spring Yildiz). Trento’s positive streak stopped, overtaken in Briamasco by Pergolettese (1-0, Piccinini headed 5′ from the end) who caught Tedino’s team with 41 points. In the playout area, Sangiuliano City returned to the three points, beating Foscarini’s AlbinoLeffe in the direct match (2-0, Alcibiade and Fusi), their fifth defeat in a row. In the penultimate place but on the rise – three victories in the last four – is Triestina, who overturns Renate in Meda (4-1): Crimi, Pezzella, Masi and Adorante reply to Silva’s home advantage for a four-of-a-kind game that condemns the Lombardi to the third consecutive defeat.