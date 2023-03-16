Goalless draw between Padova and Pro Sesto, Pordenone -3 from the top. Tomorrow Fidelis Andria-Crotone and Catanzaro-Monterosi
Here’s everything that happened in the midweek round of Serie C. Today on the pitch in Group A and Group C.
Group A
In the fight for the top, on Wednesday of the midweek shift Pordenone smiles as it gains on all its direct competitors and is now three points off the record. In fact, both the big match of leaders Feralpisalò on the Lecco field and the insidious trip to Padova for Pro Sesto (occasions on both sides) ended without goals, which remained second to minus two. Pordenone benefited from the double 0-0, achieving their first victory under Stefani’s management (and also their first in the new Fontanafredda stadium) beating Piacenza 2-1: Ajeti’s neroverde advantage was answered by Morra with a great right foot, but the ex Dubickas to sign a very precious success. Among the big names, who comes out worst of all is Vicenza who collapses against Virtus Verona (2-0) making up for the second defeat in a row and the boos of the Menti crowd: goals from Danti at the end of the first half and Leonardi at the start recovery keep the surprising band of Gigi Fresco in the playoffs. The other surprise on the left column is Arzignano, who goes to Mantova in numerical inferiority (1-0, Bordo, after Piana was sent off at the end of the first half) by giving Mandorlini the second consecutive knockout. Pro Patria and Novara remain level at 44 points after Busto Arsizio’s draw (1-1): ahead with Nicco in the first half, the Pro are joined at the end by Vuthaj on an assist from Gonzalez (for the Argentine also a post upon punishment). Nice victory for Juventus Next Gen, who exploited the numerical superiority on the Pro Vercelli field (Clemente left the home team in 10 already in the 37th minute) and resolved it with a header from Cerri after the interval (in the second half, Brambilla also gave space to the jewel of Spring Yildiz). Trento’s positive streak stopped, overtaken in Briamasco by Pergolettese (1-0, Piccinini headed 5′ from the end) who caught Tedino’s team with 41 points. In the playout area, Sangiuliano City returned to the three points, beating Foscarini’s AlbinoLeffe in the direct match (2-0, Alcibiade and Fusi), their fifth defeat in a row. In the penultimate place but on the rise – three victories in the last four – is Triestina, who overturns Renate in Meda (4-1): Crimi, Pezzella, Masi and Adorante reply to Silva’s home advantage for a four-of-a-kind game that condemns the Lombardi to the third consecutive defeat.
Group C
Tomorrow’s postponements (Thursday) will discuss the first two of the class, returning from a draw in the direct match at Scida: at 2.30 pm Fidelis Andria-Crotone, at 5.30 pm Catanzaro-Monterosi with Vivarini’s team who could already celebrate the jump from the weekend in B (14 points lead, 7 days left). Meanwhile, Zdenek Zeman’s first defeat of the new era arrived in Pescara: the Biancazzurri were beaten in Messina (1-0), where the Bohemian coach left his mark in Serie B in the 1988/89 season by scoring 23 goals for the young Totò Schillaci. However, the protagonist at Franco Scoglio is Ibou Balde, younger brother of the former Lazio player Keita, who scores the sixth goal of his season with an assist from Nino Ragusa (all since Ezio Raciti returned to the bench). On equal points with Pescara, Mario Somma’s Foggia returns, beating Zaccheria against Monopoli (1-0, Peralta from the penalty spot, for the guests Fella’s cross in the final) and gives a new debut to Antonio Vacca, who returned to the Rossoneri in the January market. Picerno’s high-speed race continues, overtaking Cerignola (2-0) in the challenge between the great surprises and climbing to minus two from the quota that is worth third place: captain Esposito and the new-found center forward scored in the second half Albadoro, 34, scored 22 months after the last time after putting physical problems behind him in the series. Avellino (exceptionally “guest” at Partenio) finds the second consecutive success against Giugliano (4-2): the expulsion of Zullo was decisive at the beginning of the second half, directing the match in favor of Rastelli’s team (man of the match Trotta , scored from the penalty spot coming off the bench, the first green-and-white goal of the former Cittadella Tounkara). Francavilla wins at home, overturning (3-1) Pochesci’s Juve Stabia: Pandolfi’s guest advantage is useless, equal on Cinaglia’s own goal and then Maiorino’s brace. There is the signature in the final Leonetti on the success (1-0) of Turris – the fourth useful result – on Gelbison who now has only one point ahead of the playout area. Latina and Potenza (0-0, Lucan goalkeeper Gasparini) move the rankings without particular jolts, as well as Viterbese and Taranto (0-0, for Capuano’s team only one goal scored in the last 12 games).
