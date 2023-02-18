Pro Sesto goes to Novara (1-0), Feralpisalò wins at Sangiuliano City (2-1, two goals from Siligardi). Pordenone returns to success (2-0 in Trento), while Piacenza’s defeat against Renate costs Scazzola the bench

Saturday dedicated to group A, with eight matches: the program will be completed tomorrow with the postponements granted to Juventus Next Gen and Vicenza, returning from the Italian Cup and qualified for the final (first leg on March 1st, return on April 11th with the draw). At 12.30 the bianconeri host Lecco (in Alessandria), at 14.30 Mantova-Vicenza. Here’s everything that happened today.

THE FIRST — Nothing changes at the top, because everyone wins. Starting with the unexpected Lombard couple who share the lead, Pro Sesto and Feralpisalò. The Pro passes by a small margin (1-0) in Novara – third knockout in a row – thanks to Gerbi’s opening goal, thus hitting the eighth away success of a season experienced over the top. In the away sector, a special fan is the striker Nicolò Bruschi, 11 goals in the season, however put out of action by the injury to the anterior cruciate of his left knee remedied last week. As mentioned, Feralpisalò keeps pace: Siligardi’s brace (2-1, one goal in each half, both with his left foot from outside the area) signs the shot on the Sangiuliano City field, which he shortens only in recovery with Salzano. After four rounds of fasting, Pordenone wins again, remaining one point below the leaders: Mimmo Di Carlo’s team moves on to Trento (2-0, Candellone and Dubickas, both triggered by Piscopo) thus interrupting the positive series of nine games of the great ex – opponent of the day – Bruno Tedino. See also Santiago Solari again without margin of error against Querétaro

THE DERBY AND THE OTHERS — Net of a disappointing ranking for both, the most awaited challenge was the Triveneto Padova-Triestina derby: the 1-1 draw at Euganeo didn’t make either of them happy and they matured with two goals from corner kicks from two defenders who arrived in January: guest advantage of Masi, equal in the second half of Delli Carri taking advantage of an uncertain exit of Matosevic. After five rounds of abstinence, Renate finds his smile again as he overcomes Piacenza (3-2): immediately ahead with Morra, the Emilians end up overturned by Sorrentino, Artistico and Baldassin (Casarini shortens too late, on penalty, in full recovery). The defeat costs the Piacenza bench to Cristiano Scazzola, who could be replaced by the Primavera coach Matteo Abbate. Arzignano remains hooked to the playoff train, who knocks out AlbinoLeffe (5-1) dragged by Lunghi’s brace and goals by Barba, Grandolfo and Belcastro (the provisional 2-1 by Frosinini). Out of eight matches, more than half ended with an away success: a “2” score also for Pergolettese (2-1) on the Pro Patria field, ahead with Piu but overturned by two goals following a corner development by Figoli in the first time and by Varas in a splendid bicycle kick in the second half. The golden moment of Virtus Verona continues, making its big voice in the home of Pro Vercelli (3-0) with goals from Juanito Gomez, Daffara and Ruggero. See also Rayados fan receives the team with protests at the airport

February 18 – 10.01 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Group #wins #top #PadovaTriestina #derby #ends