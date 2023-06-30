He Group 7 He became known for his participation in the series “Al fondo hay sitio” and has gained a large number of fans since his first appearances in the América TV production. With curious musical themes, they captured the attention of viewers and, thanks to their support, everything seems to indicate that they will go from being a fictitious group to a real group that will seek to compete against great exponents of cumbia in our country.

What did the members of Group 7 say?

Excited by the reception of the public on social networks, Franklin,Marlon,Steven,rocky,williamsandErnie announce that they will bring their music to real life. Some of the songs that made them popular are: “La vecina”, “Serrucho”, “Already lost” and “Maldita”.

“We are excited to take our music beyond the series. The support from our fans has been incredible and now we want to give you more of what you love: great music and live entertainment.“Franklin, who is the leader of the men’s team, told the Trome newspaper.

“It is a new challenge for us, but we are ready to face it. We have worked hard to improve our musical skills and we are sure that we can captivate new audiences with our musical proposal.” Marlon said.

Where was the song “La vecina” from Group 7 born?

Despite the fact that many knew the theme “La vecina” in the successful series “At the bottom there is room“, it was not exactly in the current flagship production of América TV, because some followers of the disappeared “Así es la vida” remember that the song was performed first, curiously, by Grupo 3. This artistic trio was made up of German Loero, Joaquin Escobar and Michael Finseth.

