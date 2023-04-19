Fans have already complained about the recycled plots of “At the bottom there is room”, but this time the series reached a new level by copying a theme song from “Así es la vida”. The song that Grupo 6 sang with Joel is basically the same one that ‘Marce’ (Germán Loero), ‘Jerry’ (Michael Finseth) and Rodrigo (Joaquín Escobar) sing in one of the most iconic episodes of the old series produced by Efrain Aguilar. Is this part of an accidental America TV multiverse or is it just a copy?

“In the background there is room” recycled theme of “Así es la vida”

As original as Group 6 may have sounded in “Al fondo hay sitio”, the truth is that the song they sang with Joel had already been played on Peruvian television during a chapter of “Así es la vida”, where those remembered ‘ Marce’ and ‘Jerry’ sing in the middle of the neighborhood.

“I want to confess that something is wrong with me, something that I cannot explain”, reads the lyrics of both songs. The only thing that changed noticeably was the rhythm, since both are cumbias, although one is faster (and better sung) than the other.

The multiverse of America TV

Although it is a clear recycling, the truth is that fans have not been slow to unleash theories that there is a multiverse of América TV in which some characters “reappear” in other series on the channel.

An actor from “Así es la vida” continues in “Al fondo hay sitio” from its first season and few noticed it. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

An example is that of ‘Pacho’, the Maldini security guard and that of Yoni, the son of Lucho Gonzales. Both appeared before in “Así es la vida” where they played roles similar to those they had in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

