Joel was another disappointment in “At the bottom there is room”. Group 6 sang along with him, but was completely rejected and humiliated in the middle of the Nuevas Lomas. In chapter 199 of the América TV series, “Niño Pez” once again played all his chips to launch his musical career, but he ended up crashing on his head after demonstrating his artistic skills in front of the famous cumbia group. What did they tell him and how did he take it?

Joel doesn’t take off as a musician

‘La leyenda’ became a YouTube hit thanks to its viral video of the “Rap del Gringo Backward 2”with which, thanks to his alliance with Diego Montalbán, he managed to take revenge on Mike Miller and his ‘backward’.

In such a way, after the call from Group 6 to his personal number, Joel finally hoped to obtain important recognition as a musician. However, all that changed when the famous group arrived at Nuevas Lomas and sang with him.

“You lack sympathy and charisma”, the leader of the musical group told him after confessing that his visit was the product of a “mistake”. This left Joel devastated.

