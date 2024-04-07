The National Stadium witnessed a memorable concert by Grupo 5, a celebration that not only marked the 51st anniversary of the iconic Monsefú group, but also offered a platform for the emerging talent of the Yaipén family. The youngest nephew of the orchestra, Elmer Rafael Junior, surprised by singing at the sports venue in front of thousands of followers, who were shocked by his voice.

How was the presentation of the nephew of Group 5?

More than one generation of the Yaipén brothers have dedicated themselves to the musical field and now a new member of the founding family of Group 5 attracted attention by demonstrating that he has talent in singing. Is about Elmer Rafael Junior, the youngest son of Elmer Yaipén, who took the stage of the National Stadium accompanied by his uncle Christian Yaipén.

The little boy captured the attention of the 50,000 fans who were enjoying the concert. Christian Yaipén welcomed his nephew and said that the show was a special evening, since it was the first time that the teenager dared to sing in front of so many people.

Immediately afterwards, Elmer Rafael began to sing the famous song 'I fell in love with you and what'. His vocal skill and talent surprised the fans, who couldn't help but scream with excitement.

Users react to Elmer Junior's presentation

The event quickly went viral on social networks and several users highlighted the musical legacy that Group 5 is leaving in Peruvian cumbia. Some even asked the Yaipén family not to stop guiding the minor and to prepare him to be the new vocalist of the group. In addition, they assured that future generations will continue to enjoy the orchestra.

“Incredible, the third generation of Group 5 is coming”, “ From generation to generation, let the successes of Group 5 continue. This teenager has a perfect voice and I hope his father guides him, because then there is a new vocalist.”“How beautiful, even my grandchildren are going to play with Group 5”, “How beautiful, without a doubt talent is in their blood, this new generation is going to break it”, were some of the comments.

Nephew of Group 5 performed the famous song 'I fell in love with you and what' in front of thousands of fans at the National Stadium. Photo: Gabriela Quintana / La República

What guest artists were at the Group 5 concert?

On the night of April 5, Group 5 gave their first concert at the National Stadium with several surprises for their followers and they sang their best musical repertoire, which ranged from 'La Valentina' to other songs such as 'The rhythm of my heart', 'Let's bet I get married', among others. The show featured the participation of renowned artists such as the Dominican Eddie Herrera, and the surprise of the night was the Argentine group Ráfaga, with which Grupo 5 premiered a new musical theme.

The musical diversity was expanded with the presence of Mike Bahía and Guaynaa, as well as Eva Ayllón and Mauricio Mesones.

