The acclaimed Team 5 managed to beat Serrano Heart and Marine Water in the category of best cumbia artist. In addition, Elmer Yaipén managed to be crowned best producer of the year.
What award did Group 5 win at Cape Música?
Peru has a large number of musical groups as well as their diversity, therefore, the Peruvian Chamber of Music decided to award who they considered the best cumbia group, the well-known Group 5. Seawater and Serrano Heart They were also nominated.
What is the list of nominees for the Capemusica?
The various categories of the event and the characters in contention who competed to win an award are already known. Below you will find out what the list of nominees was:
- Best cumbia artist
Team 5
Marine Water
Serrano Heart
- Best salsa artist
Daniela Darcourt
Yahaira Plasencia
Josimar Fidel
- Best Andean Artist
Amaranta
Gaitán Brothers
D'Ambrosio Hair
- Best rock & pop artist
Pedro Suárez-Vértiz
River
Christian Meier
- Best Creole Artist
Eva Ayllon
Maritza Rodriguez
Manuel Donayre
- Best urban artist
Leslie Shaw
Mia Mont
Kaleb
- Best Romantic Artist
Gian Marco
Alvaro Rod
Ezio Oliva
- Award for outstanding artistic career
Rafael Amaranto
Jorge Núñez de Prado
Edit Bar
- best performer
Victor Angulo
Lucho Paredes
Tito Manrique
- Best recording director
Christopher Fernandez
José Alejandro Quiroga Querevalu
Andy Yaipén Quesquen
- Best Creole Author
Carlos Rincón / Tony Succar: 'Pa'lante un pie'
Marco Romero / Paulo Morales: 'Moonlight Night'
Tito Manrique: 'So you can enjoy it first'
