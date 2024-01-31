The acclaimed Team 5 managed to beat Serrano Heart and Marine Water in the category of best cumbia artist. In addition, Elmer Yaipén managed to be crowned best producer of the year.

What award did Group 5 win at Cape Música?

Peru has a large number of musical groups as well as their diversity, therefore, the Peruvian Chamber of Music decided to award who they considered the best cumbia group, the well-known Group 5. Seawater and Serrano Heart They were also nominated.

What is the list of nominees for the Capemusica?

Group 5 in Cape Awards. Photo: Capture Cape Awards

The various categories of the event and the characters in contention who competed to win an award are already known. Below you will find out what the list of nominees was:

Best cumbia artist

Team 5

Marine Water

Serrano Heart

Team 5 Marine Water Serrano Heart Best salsa artist

Daniela Darcourt

Yahaira Plasencia

Josimar Fidel

Daniela Darcourt Yahaira Plasencia Josimar Fidel Best Andean Artist

Amaranta

Gaitán Brothers

D'Ambrosio Hair

Amaranta Gaitán Brothers D'Ambrosio Hair Best rock & pop artist

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz

River

Christian Meier

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz River Christian Meier Best Creole Artist

Eva Ayllon

Maritza Rodriguez

Manuel Donayre

Eva Ayllon Maritza Rodriguez Manuel Donayre Best urban artist

Leslie Shaw

Mia Mont

Kaleb

Leslie Shaw Mia Mont Kaleb Best Romantic Artist

Gian Marco

Alvaro Rod

Ezio Oliva

Gian Marco Alvaro Rod Ezio Oliva Award for outstanding artistic career

Rafael Amaranto

Jorge Núñez de Prado

Edit Bar

Rafael Amaranto Jorge Núñez de Prado Edit Bar best performer

Victor Angulo

Lucho Paredes

Tito Manrique

Victor Angulo Lucho Paredes Tito Manrique Best recording director

Christopher Fernandez

José Alejandro Quiroga Querevalu

Andy Yaipén Quesquen

Christopher Fernandez José Alejandro Quiroga Querevalu Andy Yaipén Quesquen Best Creole Author

Carlos Rincón / Tony Succar: 'Pa'lante un pie'

Marco Romero / Paulo Morales: 'Moonlight Night'

Tito Manrique: 'So you can enjoy it first'

