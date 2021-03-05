A few days ago, it was announced that Víctor Yaipén, who lost part of his left foot due to diabetes, would receive a tribute with the participation of renowned musical groups, including Orquesta Candela, Hermanos Yaipén and Son Tentación. What most attracted the attention of this announcement was the absence of Group 5.

According to Walter Yaipén, Group 5 refused to be part of the tribute to the ‘Patriarca de la cumbia’ when the call was made for the event, which will take place on March 27. “My nephew spoke with ‘Chico’ (Elmer Yaipén, leader of the group) and told him that he could not participate. It’s honestly a shame, they should have been the first because my brother is a founder, “he said in an interview with America today.

However, the family quarrels would have been left behind, since this Thursday, March 4, the Candela Orchestra confirmed on its official Facebook account that the show in honor of its leader will be attended by the Team 5.

“Orquesta Candela de Victor Yaipén sincerely thanks our musical brothers from Agua Marina, Hermanos Yaipén and Son Tentación for their participation in the event Celebrando mi historia (homage to Víctor Yaipén) ”, the statement said.

Group 5 in tribute to Víctor Yaipén

“Similarly, we are pleased to inform you that Grupo5 joins this well-deserved tribute to ‘Patriarch of Cumbia’. We also thank them for strengthening our ties of familiarity at this time ”, added the letter on Facebook.

Víctor Yaipén speaks after losing part of his foot

In conversation with the América program today, Víctor Yaipén made his first public statements after having lost part of his foot due to his diabetes.

“I do not wish this to anyone, it is very painful,” said the singer and leader of the Candela Orchestra, who also lamented the difficult situation that artists are facing due to the pandemic.

Víctor Yaipén, ‘The patriarch of cumbia’

