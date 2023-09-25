Team 5 is preparing to meet his fans again in a special concert that he will give soon and that will be completely FREE. The orchestra has positioned itself as one of the public’s favorites and the proof of this is that it achieved a sold out in the three concerts it gave at the San Marcos Stadium on the 50th anniversary of its foundation. On this occasion the show will take place for a special reason and a tribute will be paid to the deceased musician Elmer Yaipén.

Did Christian Yaipén announce a new Group 5 concert?

The vocalist of Group 5 appeared in the last episode of ‘Hablando huevadas’ and provided some details about his musical career. At that moment, at the request of the public, Christian Yaipén sang part of the song ‘Parranda la negrita’ and then surprised with the announcement of a completely free concert for all of his fans.

“To all my beautiful people of Peru, I invite you this November 5th to the tribute to my dad ‘Elmer lives’ completely FREE so that you can come dance with Group 5 paying tribute to the founded and leader of our orchestra,” Yaipén began and later confirmed that this event will take place in his homeland, Monsefú, in the Lambayeque region.

What does the ‘Elmer Lives’ concert consist of?

Group 5 has a tradition of holding a completely free concert every year in Chiclayo, the city where most of the members of the orchestra were born. The reason for the event is to commemorate the death of Elmer Yaipén, father of Christian Yaipén and founder of the band.

