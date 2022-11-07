The Team 5 celebrates its Golden Anniversary with three concerts and tickets have already been completely sold out. In its first presentation, the Monsefuan group gave its fans a live collaboration with the Agua Marina orchestra. And as they say that ‘there is no first without a second’, Christian Yaipen invited on stage Gian Marco Zignago and Daniela Dancourt to make the public dance.

“The work you are doing with your entire team is incredible. I think it’s time, promise me, that the 51 will be in the National ”, said Gian Marco, causing euphoria in the demanding public that loves Peruvian cumbia.

The singer Christian Yaipén responded to the challenge imposed by Zignago. To the delight of all those attending the Exhibition Park, the interpreter of “Motor and Motive” He agreed to his colleague’s request and said that the well-known northern group will give two concerts. In addition, it was announced that the interpreter of “I would lie to you” will be present at the proposed shows.

The time Christian Yaipén said he would like a Group 5 show at the National Stadium

The trajectory of Team 5 It has been under construction for decades and has just completed half a century of formation. Thus, Christian Yaipenin a conversation with La República, expressed his desire for his family’s group to sing in the imposing National Stadium.

“That is one of our dreams. The 50th anniversary of Grupo 5 is coming,” said the vocalist, who at that time was cautiously talking about the possibility of playing in the colossus of José Díaz.

Group 5 and Gian Marco perform “The rhythm of my heart”

Surprisingly, during the concert of the Team 5Christian Yaipén presented the singer Gian Marco Zignago to encourage the attendees with “The rhythm of my heart”, in whose original interpretation the percussionist also participated Tony Succar.

The popular song already has more than 21 million views on the platform Youtube and it is one of the iconic themes of the original group from Monsefú.

Agua Marina was presented at the first concert of Grupo 5

Likewise, Grupo 5 surprised its fans with the entrance of Agua Marina on stage. As is known, this group also has a long history in the music industry, so the public sang songs like “Paloma ajena” out loud.

Daniela Darcourt appeared at the second concert of Grupo 5

the salsa singer Daniela Darcourt was present on the second show date of the Team 5 for its 50th anniversary. The artist was very happy and grateful to be part of the celebration of the cumbia group.

That is why, together with Christian Yaipen They sang the iconic song “Motor y Motivo” and immediately the amphitheater of the Parque de la Exposicion began to dance with this collaboration.

Mariana Seoane sings with Christian Yaipén in concert

On the first date of Group 5 in the Parque de la Exposicion, the Mexican singer Mariana Seoane took the stage and performed a song with Christian Yaipén, delighting the hundreds of attendees who managed to purchase their tickets.