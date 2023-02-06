In 2013, the journalist Andrea Llosa and the then leader of Grupo 5, Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipén, faced off in a strong legal battle. Find out what caused this conflict.

Despite his fame and the popularity of his family, the musical producer of Grupo 5, Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipén, has always kept a low profile and has tried to keep his private life away from scandals. However, in 2013, the journalist Andrea Llosa exhibited a report in which she made public the demand that the Chiclayana Karina Paico He asked the musician to recognize his supposed daughter.

It should be noted that, after undergoing a DNA test, Elmer Yaipen verified that he was not the father of the minor. This result caused the lawsuit against him for paternity and alimony to be filed.

Why did Andrea Llosa sue Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipén?

10 years ago, Andrea Llosa sued Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipen for defamation because the then leader of Group 5 insinuated on open television that the journalist received money to favor Mrs. Karina Paicowho denounced him for food.

“What annoys me is that this man insinuates that I sell myself for any money —which is false—, but he will have to prove it. I am not going to allow this defamation and I will not accept an apology either because my credibility is at stake, ”Andrea told the press after her lawyer filed the complaint.

After a long legal battle, the Justice favored the host of the “Nunca más” program. For this reason, Elmer Yaipén had to pay her 30,000 soles as compensation, despite the fact that the journalist demanded 100,000. According to Llosa, that money was given to the daughter of Mrs. Paico, who was asking Yaipén to recognize her daughter and assist her.

The children of Elmer Yaipén are in charge of Group 5 today. Photo: Grupo de Oro del Perú

Why couldn’t Elmer Yaipén study at Berklee?

In an interview with Ernesto Pimentel in “El reventonazo de la Chola”, the youngest of the Yaipén was emotional when recounting how ‘Chico’ sacrificed his dream of studying at the prestigious music school Berklee College of Music.

“A friend of my dad’s was going to take him,” Christian said. However, the surprise death of Elmer Yaipén turned everything upside down. “In November, my daddy dies, and my brother is left in charge of the entire group, of the entire family,” he explained.

How much does Group 5 charge for private event 2022?

Grupo 5 is one of the most popular orchestras in the country, so people who want to have the members perform their best songs at their private events must pay an average of 95,000 soles for around four hours of show.

The Grupo 5 concerts are in great demand in the north of the country. Photo: Facebook Group 5

Who are the children of Elmer Yaipén?

Christian Yaipen

Elmer Yaipen

Andy Yaipen.

Most successful songs of Group 5

“Motor and motive”

“Death of love”

“Vermin”

“Let’s bet I get married”

“You go”

How old is Andrea Llosa?

The well-known journalist, Andrea Llosa, was born on April 25, 1975, so she is currently 47 years old.