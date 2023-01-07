The wait is over! After much expectation about his concert at the stadium Saint Mark, Team 5 Finally, he gave all the data for his long-awaited presentation. This Monday, January 9, at 10 am, ticket sales begin through the platform teleticket. The presentation will be given on April 1. Through a publication on their social networks, the band provided all the details that their fans were waiting for.

The statement of Group 5

“We want to tell you that our 50th anniversary celebration will be at the San Marcos stadium!” he said. Christian Yaipen. “On Saturday the first of April, everyone in the San Marcos stadium to enjoy an unforgettable night of cumbia,” she added. After they finished their advertisement, they showed the banner of the show. In the background was heard “Así se goja”, a popular song by the orchestra.

There would be no guests at the Grupo 5 concert

Exclusively with The Republic, Christian Yaipen commented that, although they do not know if there will be guests at their concert in Saint MarkThis is definitely not in your plans. “It is not the idea because we are celebrating something big, something alone. We don’t want to sell like: ‘Oh, buy your tickets because there will be guests,’” the singer spoke. “This is Group 5 on its 50th Anniversary. As happened in the amphitheater, the people arrived and the guests came out of nowhere. We never sold guests or misinterpreted as ‘invite a bunch of artists to fill the stadium,’” he added.

Grupo 5 is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Photo: diffusion

Why will the Grupo 5 concert be in San Marcos and not in the Nacional?

Despite the fact that many of their followers asked the cumbia group to perform at the National Stadium, which hosts a large number of attendees compared to other stadiums in Lima, this fact did not occur. In this regard, Christian Yaipén explained the reason.

The reason was that the José Dúaz Stadium will not host any entertainment event until November, as it has previously been separated by FIFA for sports-related activities.