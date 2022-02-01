The Team 5 has been involved in one of the latest scandals of the current Government, after a private party was held on November 6 of last year for the 19th birthday of the daughter of the now former Secretary General of the Government Palace Bruno Pacheco.

The exclusive event, held in Cieneguilla, was attended by around 50 people and the millionaire sum of 100,000 thousand soles was disbursed, the entry of a truck belonging to Karelim López Arredondo, investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for the award of the millionaire contract in the Provías case and several visits to the Palace.

However, one of the details that caught our attention was that 50,000 soles were allocated to hire the popular musical group, according to a report by Cuarto Poder .

After that, the question that users have asked themselves is, with what money did they manage to face the large expense? As is known, Pacheco has been investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for the alleged crime of illicit enrichment, and on several occasions declared that he is in a difficult economic situation as he only has a teacher’s salary.

The manager of Group 5 speaks out

Jimmy Yaipén commented on the event attended by the original group from Monsefú. According to him, they appeared for two hours at the party and performed an average of 15 songs.

“(What does the service include?) The show alone (What does it consist of?) Two hours of the orchestra performance, 15 songs at least”Jimmy commented for the Ojo newspaper.

He also stressed that 22 members of the orchestra attended the event, which implies an additional expense of 12,000 soles for their transfer. “Everything that is the logistics to bring the group”, he added. This figure is increased by 22,000 soles that are destined for the transfer of audio equipment, which are the minimum requirements requested by Group 5.

He stated that the group had no direct contact with who rented and organized the party. “The one who had all the interaction was Cristian Robles (event promoter hired for that occasion)” Jimmy Yaipén said.

