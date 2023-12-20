Group 5 will offer two concerts at the National Stadium in 2024. The famous cumbia musical group led by Christian Yaipén will delight its fans for its 51st anniversary and various users were waiting for the start of ticket sales for a first announced show, which managed to sell all the tickets. A second date was immediately announced and the memes on social networks did not wait long. Here we show you some of them.

When and where will the Group 5 concerts be?

Christian Yaipén and Group 5 will celebrate 51 years of founding of the Elmer Yaipén orchestra with two spectacular concerts. These will take place on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, 2024 and will have as their main stage the National Stadiumin Lima.

During these unique presentations, fans of the group will be able to enjoy hits such as 'Amor Volver', 'Amor de mis amores', 'El Telefono', 'Another Night Without You', 'Adiós Amor', among others.

Group 5 at the National Stadium: look at the memes about ticket sales

As usual, on social networks users expressed their excitement about trying to get some tickets for the Group 5 concerts at the National Stadium. Faced with the fear of running out of tickets, several people decided to take this possibility with humor and shared funny memes.

