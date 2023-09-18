He Team 5 He performed his long-awaited concert in Santiago de Chile in style. The celebration for the 50 years of the well-known Peruvian cumbia orchestra, led by Christian Yaipén, brought together almost 10,000 attendees —both Peruvians and Chileans— at the famous Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. As recalled, in November 2022, the northern group held three sold-out presentations in Lima, after which, they also offered three shows at the San Marcos stadium.

“Historic and unforgettable! We celebrated our 50th anniversary at the Movistar Arena in Santiago de Chile. Many thanks to our Peruvian and Chilean brothers who accompanied us. Thank God!”reads the message through which Group 5 shows its gratitude to the attendees of its busy presentation

