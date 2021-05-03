The cumbia group Grupo 5 announced its support for a campaign that seeks to build an oxygen plant in Chiclayo, Lambayeque. This is titled Breathe Monsefu, in reference to the hometown of the founders Elmer and Víctor Yaipén.

Through social networks, the orchestra interpreting hits such as “Motor y motive” and “Private property” assured that it will provide a virtual concert for free so that its fans can also collaborate with the collection.

“We join this great campaign so that our beloved Monsefú has his much-needed oxygen plant. Breathe Monsefú!”Reads the statement from Grupo 5.

The date and time of the group’s show is next Sunday, May 9 , Mother’s Day, at 4:00 pm The free transmission of the concert will take place through the official Facebook account of Grupo 5.

Group 5 denounces illegal use of their songs in presidential campaign

In a statement, the cumbia group Grupo 5 denounced that there are people who during the presidential campaign are making illegal use of their songs.

“Grupo 5 publicly denounces that their name, image and music are being used illegally to promote political campaigns,” the letter states. “The legal area of ​​the company carries out the pertinent investigations to identify the authors of the viral videos and WhatsApp chains, where they illegally make use of their name, image and music,” the announcement reads.

