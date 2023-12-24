Group 5 broke their silence and shared a message on their social networks regarding what happened to the extortionists who shot up the house where they are staying in Lima. Last December 23, criminals threw a pineapple grenade and fired more than eight shots at the house where the members of the popular 'Orquesta de oro del Perú' were staying when they arrived in the capital. Given this, the group led by Christian Yaipén spoke out.

What did Group 5 say in the case of extortion that they experienced in their house in Los Olivos?

Team 5 He published a statement on his Instagram account in which he referred to what happened at his house in Los Olivos where they stay when they arrive in Lima. Let us remember that the orchestra's home located in Los Olivos was shot by criminals prior to the Christmas party.

“We condemn any act of extortion and urge the authorities to ensure more firmly the safety of citizens. God and your love protect us,” they wrote.

Group 5 shares statement regarding extortion case. Photo: Instagram/Group 5



