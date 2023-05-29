They pronounce themselves. Christian, Elmer ‘Chico’ and Andy Yaipén published a video on their social networks, this May 28, to comment on the accident that occurred during the free concert of Group 5 and Yarita Lizeth for the anniversary of the district of Gregorio Albarracín Lanchipa, Tacna region. Around midnight, a group of users broke the padlock at the entrance to force their way into the Joel Gutiérrez stadium, causing a human stampede and leaving more than a dozen injured.

What did Group 5 say about the accident in Tacna?

Christian Yaipén specified that the culprits of this tragic event were the organizers. “After our presentation, where we were hired, we saw again that the news suggests that we had something to do with the accident that occurred during the event, where there were also more artists,” he commented.

In addition, he showed his concern for those affected. “The truth is very uncomfortable. We regret that the poor organization has caused some members of the public to end up injured. We owe it to you and what may happen to you causes us great concern. We hope they are well (…) Let’s not fall for misinformation,” he concluded.

What is the situation of the injured from the concert?

It was confirmed that 11 people ended up injured and were transferred to the Hipólito Unanue Regional Hospital in Tacna. There it was confirmed that three were hospitalized and one of them is awaiting the ruling out of a probable cervical fracture. Also, after the human stampede, several users fainted or convulsed on the premises.

