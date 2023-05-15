The networks went crazy! The members of the Team 5 They did not miss the opportunity to greet all the women for the Mother’s Day. Through their social networks, Christian Yaipen and his brothers, who are also members of the popular norteña orchestra, broadcast live from their home in Chiclayo to send an emotional message to the mothers of the Peru and the world.

“Happy day to all mothers, I hope you are having a good time” and “Enjoy and celebrate your mommies” were some of the emotional words that were issued Elmer and Andy Yaipen, respectively. In addition, the brothers thanked the support of their fans for the reception that their song “Eres mi bien” had, which ranked fourth in trends.

In turn, the Team 5 reminded his audience that on May 16, 17 and 18 they will present a spectacular concert in Arequipa, which was a resounding sales success. Tickets sold out in minutes.

The renowned orchestra will perform a free concert together with Yarita Lizeththe ‘Chinita del Amor’, in tacna. Here we tell you when this expected event will be.

When will the presentation of Grupo 5 and Yarita Lizeth take place?

Institutional Image Members of theMunicipality of Gregorio Albarracín LanchipaThey confirmed to La República that this important concert will take place next Friday, May 26. Likewise, the stage will be located in the Joel Gutiérrez stadium and attendees will be able to enter from 4:00 p.m.

