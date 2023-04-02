The party continues. Team 5 successfully culminated its first show at the San Marcos stadium. However, the presentations of the Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 April. The renowned cumbia group maintains high expectations among its fans, since it is the first time that Christian Yaipén and his brothers perform in such a large venue and with sold out for all scheduled shows. In the following note, find out everything you need to know to enjoy the concert without problems.

What artists performed at the first show of Grupo 5?

Grupo 5 began the massive concerts that it will have in the stadium Saint Mark. The cumbia orchestra was received by thousands of fans and delighted the attendees with the best songs from their repertoire. However, they welcomed big national stars to join them on stage.

Notable figures such as Eva Ayllón, Raúl Romero, as well as Mauricio Mesones and César Vega, joined the celebrations for their 50 years of artistic career. It should be noted that the group revealed that they have many more surprises in store for their upcoming shows.

Artists invited to the Grupo 5 concert. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela / URPI-LR

Christian Yaipén breaks in Grupo 5 concert

In the middle of his presentation, Team 5 caused surprise among all those present by making use of advanced technology to join the voice of Christian Yaipén with that of his late father Elmer Yaipén. The impressive staging was applauded by the fans who were at their first concert.

The show began with the leader of the group intoning “El teléfono” at the top of his lungs. However, the biggest surprise came later, when the stage’s LED screens lit up for Elmer Yaipén to appear. The Peruvian musician could not help but cry at such an emotional moment.

