Who has not heard some success of the Team 5? Their songs are so catchy that they have been crowned as one of the most popular Peruvian cumbia groups in Peru and, one could say, outside the national territory. Recently, the musical group shared on their Instagram stories a beautiful choreography starring African minors dancing to the rhythm of 'The soap opera'.

From the heart of Africa To the most distant ears, Peruvian music continues to conquer unexpected territories. This time, the Team 5one of the most emblematic groups of Peruvian cumbia, reached Uganda, where the children of Hypers Kids Africa have shown their passion for this genre by dancing to the catchy rhythm of 'The soap opera'. The surprise and joy of these little ones upon hearing this iconic song has made evident the global impact of Peruvian music.

African children dance to the rhythm of 'La culebrítica'

'The soap opera'a success of Team 5 which has crossed borders and conquered the hearts of thousands of people around the world, has become a viral phenomenon in Uganda thanks to the energy and enthusiasm of the Hypers Kids Africa boys. With coordinated movements and contagious joy, these children have shown that music knows no barriers or distances, uniting cultures and generating smiles in every corner of the planet.

Who are Hypers Kids Africa?

Hypers Kids Africa is a group of talented children from Uganda, known for their impressive dancing skills and passion for music. With millions of followers on social media, these small artists have gained international recognition thanks to their viral performances that have captivated audiences of all ages around the world.

Group 5 responds to viral dance

He Team 5upon learning of the impact of his music in Africa and the incredible response from Hyper Kids, expressed his gratitude and emotion through his social networks. “It fills us with pride to see how our music transcends borders and reaches places as far away as Uganda. ¡Thanks to the Hypers Kids for their incredible talent and for sharing our music with the whole world!“, declared the members of the renowned Peruvian group.

Will Group 5 tour Europe?

Grupo 5 has announced that it will tour Europe in 2024. Although the specific dates are yet to be confirmed, they have announced through their social networks that they will offer shows in several cities in Spain, among other places. Grupo 5's concerts in Europe will take place in the following cities confirmed so far: Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

